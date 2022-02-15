 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2022 09:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine issues rebuke to US

There is still no sign that Moscow has completed preparations to invade the country, a senior official said

By Jonny Tickle

 

Ukraine issues rebuke to US
A ship of the Black Sea Fleet during exercises in the Black Sea off the Crimean coast. ©  RIA News

Ukraine’s security forces have no reason to believe that Russia is planning to launch a full-scale invasion this week, despite claims from Western media outlets that an offensive will begin on Wednesday, a senior official in Kiev said.

On Monday, Aleksey Danilov expressed confidence that “the situation is absolutely under control.” Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has repeatedly played down the threat of war in recent weeks, despite claims from Western politicians that conflict is imminent.

“As of today, we do not see that a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation can take place either on the 16th or the 17th. We do not see that,” he said following a private meeting with MPs.

His comments follow reports in Western media outlets, citing American intelligence reports, that Russia is planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday. While these reports have not been publicly verified by Washington, the White House has continued to insist that an attack could begin any day.

Ukraine announces ‘invasion date’ plan
Read more
Ukraine announces ‘invasion date’ plan

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that February 16 would be designated as a day of national unity, ordering the national anthem to be played throughout the country, noting that Kiev had been informed by the West that it is a possible date for invasion. This announcement came two days after he pleaded with the US for intelligence about an attack.

“Should you or anybody else have additional information about a 100% invasion of Ukraine by Russia, starting on February 16, please give us such information,” Zelensky said.

In recent months, Russia has been accused of placing more than 100,000 soldiers near its border with Ukraine, with some believing this to be a sign of an impending invasion. Last week, the US announced that it would begin evacuating its embassy in Kiev, while urging its citizens to leave the country.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies