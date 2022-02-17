Kremlin hits back at Biden

Kremlin says US president’s talk of a Russian attack on Ukraine in “next several days” is making the situation worse

Moscow has condemned US President Joe Biden’s claim that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine in the coming days, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on Thursday that such a statement “elevates tensions.”

Earlier in the day, Biden claimed that Russia is “prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” and that the risk of invasion is “very high.”

“My sense is it will happen within the next several days,” Biden added.

The US president did not offer any evidence to support his claim.

Western media have previously reported that Russia would attack on February 16, citing US intelligence and unnamed officials. The day came and went without an invasion, however, and Russia even announced the withdrawal of some troops conducting exercises in Belarus and several border areas.

Washington responded by claiming that Moscow actually sent thousands more troops to the border with Ukraine and doubled down on the talk of an impending “invasion.” The US has accused Moscow of intending to invade Ukraine since late October, without offering any reasons of evidence to back it up. Russia has rejected the allegations as “fake news” and repeatedly said there are no plans to invade anyone.