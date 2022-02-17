 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 16:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin hits back at Biden

Kremlin says US president’s talk of a Russian attack on Ukraine in “next several days” is making the situation worse
Kremlin hits back at Biden
© Getty Images / Mlenny

Moscow has condemned US President Joe Biden’s claim that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine in the coming days, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on Thursday that such a statement “elevates tensions.” 

Earlier in the day, Biden claimed that Russia is “prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” and that the risk of invasion is “very high.”

“My sense is it will happen within the next several days,” Biden added.

The US president did not offer any evidence to support his claim.

Western media have previously reported that Russia would attack on February 16, citing US intelligence and unnamed officials. The day came and went without an invasion, however, and Russia even announced the withdrawal of some troops conducting exercises in Belarus and several border areas.

READ MORE: Russia will invade Ukraine 'in next several days' – Biden

Washington responded by claiming that Moscow actually sent thousands more troops to the border with Ukraine and doubled down on the talk of an impending “invasion.” The US has accused Moscow of intending to invade Ukraine since late October, without offering any reasons of evidence to back it up. Russia has rejected the allegations as “fake news” and repeatedly said there are no plans to invade anyone.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies