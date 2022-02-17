 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 11:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainians should have been asked whether they wanted to join NATO – Zelensky

The decision to enshrine alignment with the bloc in the country’s fundamental laws is proving controversial

By Layla Guest

Ukrainians should have been asked whether they wanted to join NATO – Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a joint press conference with the German chancellor in Kyiv on February 14, 2022. © SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP

Ukrainians should have gone to the polls and cast their votes to decide whether Kiev should pursue NATO membership before the previous government wrote the aspiration into the country’s constitution, President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.

In comments to reporters published on Thursday, the leader of the Eastern European nation set out his view on Kiev’s long-stated goal to join the US-led military bloc. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the former Soviet republic’s admission to the bloc would be a “red line.”

“I generally believe that such issues [on NATO membership] should be decided by a referendum,” Zelensky said. “Such issues should only be decided by the people, and only then written into the constitution.”

According to him, “France and Germany need to do more to bring Ukraine closer to joining NATO. They themselves must be interested in this issue and be sure of it.”

Britain discloses position on Ukrainian NATO membership
Read more
Britain discloses position on Ukrainian NATO membership

Zelensky’s remarks come amid an increasingly tense standoff between Kiev and Moscow, as Russia seeks to obtain security guarantees that will rule out the military organization’s expansion closer to its borders and block Ukraine from membership.

On Sunday, Kiev’s ambassador to London, Vadym Prystaiko, hinted that Ukraine could consider dropping its bid for admittance if it meant avoiding a conflict with its neighbor. “We might, you know, especially [having] been threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it,” he explained, adding that the nation is “trying to find the best way out,” even if that means making “serious concessions.”

However, Prystaiko later backtracked on his remarks and said suggestions that the former Soviet republic could abandon its pursuit of joining NATO were a misunderstanding. In 2019, an amendment was adopted into Ukraine’s constitution enshrining membership in the military bloc as one of the country’s strategic goals, with the move backed by the national parliament and former President Petro Poroshenko.

Kiev’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko also spoke out following the ambassador’s comments, insisting that the best way to ensure his country’s safety would be the “immediate acceptance of Ukraine into the alliance.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies