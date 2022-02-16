 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 15:51
Number of Russian troops near Ukraine border ‘increasing’ – NATO

Secretary General Stoltenberg says figure is still growing, despite claims of withdrawal

By Ailis Halligan

Russian tanks leaving for Russia after joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus near Brest. © AFP / Handout / Russian Defence Ministry

NATO is unable to produce an exact figure of Russian troops stationed on the border with Ukraine, but it has significantly increased from a previous estimate of 100,000, the bloc’s secretary general said on Wednesday.

Speaking before a meeting with NATO defense ministers, Jens Stoltenberg was asked by a reporter about the discrepancy in his troop estimations, when compared to a higher number floated by US President Joe Biden. The American leader had suggested that the actual number of soldiers was 150,000.

“I have talked about well over 100,000,” Stoltenberg said. “But there has been that steady increase. So we are seeing that it goes up and up and up, and it continues to increase. So I think that the most important thing now is to closely monitor what Russia does.”

His claims come despite an announcement from Moscow that Russian military units had begun returning to their bases as large-scale military training exercises draw to a close. The US has publicly been skeptical about reports of withdrawal, with the White House insisting it needed to “verify” forces were returning home.

West has doubts over Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine border READ MORE: West has doubts over Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine border

As well as claiming that the military presence on the Ukrainian border is growing, the secretary general also said that the bloc would “continue to expose Russia’s plans and actions,” suggesting that publicizing alleged invasion plans would make Russian aggression “harder.”

Stoltenberg did, however, express that NATO’s preferred solution remained a diplomatic one, and acknowledged comments which came from the Kremlin that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “willing to negotiate.”

“We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts,” he declared.

Top stories

