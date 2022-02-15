 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2022 23:42
Mystery US helicopter lands on Ukraine-Poland border

Army Blackhawk reportedly landed at border crossing to pick up mystery passengers from black SUV
Mystery US helicopter lands on Ukraine-Poland border
Screenshot from a livestream showing a US Army Blackhawk helicopter at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine ©  Screenshot

A Blackhawk helicopter of the US Army has flown out to the Poland-Ukraine border to pick up several passengers from a black SUV, according to multiple local reports and flight radar trackers. The helicopter’s sign is EVAC01.

The UH-60M, tail number 20-21131, was first noticed flying east from the Mielec Airport in Poland shortly before midnight local time on Tuesday. It landed near the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing, where it was met by a black SUV. 

Several people reportedly exited the vehicle and boarded the helicopter, which then took off and headed west. Its destination was a hospital in Rzeszów-Jasionka, in Poland, where it arrived shortly after midnight local time.

According to radio traffic control chatter, it was a medical evacuation mission. The identity of the passengers or the patient was not disclosed.

The midnight evacuation flight comes after US President Joe Biden confirmed he’d ordered the US embassy in Ukraine “temporarily” relocated from Kiev to Lvov, close to the Polish border, due to fears of an alleged “invasion” by Russia. 

Another possible origin of the mystery SUV is Yavorov, the Ukrainian city closest to that border crossing, which hosts a military base where NATO instructors have been training Ukrainian troops since 2014.

