 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 08:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine to mull gesture towards rebel region – Germany

Kiev had previously ruled out granting special status to the breakaway region
Ukraine to mull gesture towards rebel region – Germany
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © Getty Images / Stefanie Loos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is willing to develop a bill that would grant special status to the two breakaway republics in the country’s south-eastern Donbass region, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a press conference on Monday.

Speaking in Kiev after a meeting with Zelensky, Scholz revealed that the Ukrainian leader would consider drawing up a bill that would lead to the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) being given more autonomy. The two regions declared independence from Kiev eight years ago, after the events of the Maidan, when violent street protests toppled the democratically elected government in Ukraine. Neither Moscow nor Kiev has recognized them as independent countries.

“The President assured me that Ukraine would present draft laws on special status and on elections [in the region],” Scholz said.

Scholz was in Kiev for a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, during which he stressed to Zelensky that Germany “stood close by [Ukraine’s] side” amid the current rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

Proposal to recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions unveiled
Read more
Proposal to recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions unveiled

Friction between Ukraine and Russia currently centers around the terms of the Minsk agreements, two treaties signed in 2014 and 2015, brokered by France and Germany, which resulted in a ceasefire in Donbass and created a roadmap to continued peace in the region. Their terms have yet to be implemented.

As part of the agreements, the Ukrainian government pledged to grant “special status” to the Donbass region. However, in the meantime, Kiev has backtracked from the deals, now suggesting that the Minsk agreement is unfair and was a non-binding instrument to end the war. It has also insisted that granting autonomy to the two Donbass republics would damage the sanctity of the state.

Ukraine also accuses Russia of placing troops in the Donbass region in violation of the Minsk agreements.

However, if followed through, Zelensky’s willingness to create a new draft law on special status would constitute a Ukrainian concession that could present a path out of the current tensions. Speaking to CNN on Monday, Vadim Pristayko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, also suggested that a deal may be made.

“What these concessions could be is just to recognize some sort of special status of this region, to finally have a political resolution,” he said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies