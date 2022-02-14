Russia lashes out at US/UK 'war propaganda'

The spokesperson for Moscow’s Foreign Ministry says London and Washington are breaking international law

The US and Britain are currently engaging in illegal war propaganda, prohibited by the UN’s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Writing on her Telegram channel, Zakharova accused the West of breaking the treaty, signed in New York in 1966, which mandates sanctions against countries inciting war and hatred.

“What we are seeing now is war propaganda in its purest form,” Zakharova said, accusing London and Washington of provoking violence by supplying arms to Ukraine, while also sending over instructors and holding military exercises.

“The US and the UK have pulled out a tool from their stash that they have been keeping for a good half-century. And now they are waving it around like a club, supporting controlled hysteria through CNN, Bloomberg, and British tabloids, thereby influencing public opinion in their countries,” she continued.

According to Zakharova, the covenant was signed during the height of the Cold War as a means of averting any chance of serious conflict. In her opinion, both the USSR and Russia have since “abandoned” the practice of war propaganda, but the UK and US haven’t.

In recent months the US has accused Russia of placing more than 100,000 soldiers near its border with Ukraine, with some believing this is a sign of an impending military incursion. This claim has been repeatedly denied by the Kremlin, and has also been played down by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This weekend, the US and dozens of other nations announced they were to begin evacuating its diplomats from Kiev. The Ukrainian authorities have condemned these moves and continued to urge citizens not to panic.