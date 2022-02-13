 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 13:34
HomeRussia & FSU

US says Russia should resolve tensions

Washington has urged Moscow to work towards de-escalation regarding Ukraine
US says Russia should resolve tensions
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference with his counterparts, Chung Eui-yong of South Korea and Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan in Honolulu, Hawaii, February 12, 2022. © Kevin Lamarque/AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there is still an opportunity to resolve the ongoing standoff between NATO and Russia around Ukraine.

“A diplomatic path to resolving this crisis… remains open,” Blinken told reporters at a joint press conference with his counterparts, Hayashi Yoshimasa of Japan and Chung Eui-yong of South Korea in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday.

“The way for Moscow to show that it wants to pursue that path is simple: it should de-escalate, rather than escalate. And it should not only talk about seeking a diplomatic outcome, but actually work toward one.”

Blinken reiterated that the response from the US and its allies will be “severe” should Russia invade Ukraine, despite Moscow consistently denying any such plans. Blinken, however, insisted that “the risk of Russian military action is high enough, and the threat is imminent enough.”

Putin and Macron discuss Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Putin and Macron discuss Ukrainian crisis

Earlier on Saturday, the US ordered the evacuation of all non-emergency staff from its embassy in Kiev, citing fears of a possible Russian invasion.

The secretary of state spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the phone on Saturday, discussing ways to defuse tensions. Lavrov told Blinken that the US and its allies have been waging “a propaganda campaign” against Russia and “encouraging” Kiev to violate the ceasefire agreements with the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies