 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2022 15:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Explosion in eastern Ukraine – reports

The news comes amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia
Explosion in eastern Ukraine – reports
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin

Several unverified reports on social media and in local media have claimed that a large bang could be heard in the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. Some alleged eyewitnesses said they felt a “shockwave.”

Denis Pushilin, the top official in the region, told RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan that the blast occurred in the area controlled by Kiev and that, in his opinion, the situation is “under control” so far. He added that the explosion appeared to come from what he described as a “minor activity at the line of contact.”

The Minsk Protocols: Seven years on, is there hope for peace in eastern Ukraine? READ MORE: The Minsk Protocols: Seven years on, is there hope for peace in eastern Ukraine?

RT correspondents in Donetsk, meanwhile, said that the sounds of the alleged shockwave from the explosion were not heard inside the city, despite some reports claiming otherwise.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces said that his military adheres to the ceasefire and has not carried out any shelling, including in the direction of Donetsk.

Tensions around eastern Ukraine have been running high in wake of allegations of an ‘imminent’ Russian invasion, which have been pushed by Washington without any evidence. Moscow has consistently rejected reports of any plans to invade Ukraine, calling them ‘fake news’.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies