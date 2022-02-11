 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 22:10
Russia reacts to new US troop deployments in Europe

Washington reportedly plans to send 3,000 additional troops
© AP / Czarek Sokolowski

Washington needs war at any price, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, responding to news of an alleged plan by the US to send thousands of extra troops to Poland.

It was revealed on Friday that the Pentagon is sending an additional 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe amid the Ukraine-related crisis. According to an official who spoke to reporters ahead of the official announcement, the troops will join the 1,700 soldiers who are already in Poland early next week. 

“The hysteria of the White House is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any price,” Zakharova said.

She added that “provocations, disinformation and threats” serve as a preferred way for the US and its allies to solve their own problems.

“A roller of the American military-political machine is ready to go through people’s lives again. The whole world is watching how militarism and imperial ambitions expose themselves,” Zakharova said.

The last few months have seen Western countries accuse Russia of its alleged plan to attack Ukraine. Despite multiple denials of these claims by Moscow, US and its NATO allies keep building up their military presence in Eastern Europe.

A Pentagon official, however, emphasized that the troops who will soon be on their way to Poland are being sent there only to defend NATO allies and are not supposed to cross the Ukrainian border.

