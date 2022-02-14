 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 14:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Food prices spike in Ukraine

January has seen a significant rise in prices for basic foods
Food prices spike in Ukraine
© Getty Images / RichLegg

Food prices in Ukraine spiked in January amid rising gas prices and international hype about an alleged impending Russian invasion.

According to the country’s State Statistics Service (Gosstat), the first month of 2022 has seen a 2.5% growth in food prices, with bread prices spiking by 1.9% in a month, eggs by 3.9%, and vegetables by a whopping 20.5%.

Only butter and sugar have become cheaper, which is apparently a cold comfort for families: according to local media, their weekly food expenses have increased, on average, by 300-400 hryvnia ($10-15).

As a result, in terms of food prices Kiev is now close to Moscow, which is also suffering from an increase in the cost of basic products, while the average salary in Ukraine is much lower than in Russia.

Rising food prices spark fears for Russians READ MORE: Rising food prices spark fears for Russians

Strana has compared prices in Auchan stores in the two capitals by converting rubles to the Ukrainian currency.

It turned out that bread was twice as expensive in Kiev. Chicken filets, milk, vegetable oil, pasta, carrots, onions, and cucumbers are more expensive in Ukraine, while potatoes and tomatoes are dearer in Moscow. Buckwheat, equally popular in both countries, cabbage and tea prices are almost the same in both cities.

Price increase rates have required government intervention in both countries. In January, Ukrainian authorities introduced temporary regulation of prices for basic products and gas discounts for manufacturers.

Two months prior to that the spiraling costs prompted the Russian Central Bank to call for immediate action to reduce the prices of basic foods.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies