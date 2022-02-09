West ‘deceived & crucified’ Ukraine: Key takeaways from interview with Russian FM spokesperson

RT has caught up with Maria Zakharova to discuss the deep causes of Russia’s confrontation with the West

Western claims that Moscow is about to invade Ukraine are just a facet of a fake reality that it tries to sell the world, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. She claims the biggest victim of this game is Ukraine itself, which is suffering because the US drew it into its games, which only further America’s selfish interests.

Zakharova also shared her thoughts on the political crisis with the West, pressure against RT DE in Germany, and other major issues. Here are key takeaways from her interview:

Russia won’t put up with ‘Western lies’ When it comes to Russia coverage, Western media are moving in lockstep with the goals of their respective governments, whipping up public support for more confrontation, Zakharova said. It’s an obviously “coordinated campaign” meant to gaslight people, not unlike what happened in the movie ‘Wag the Dog.’

One of the more subtle recent examples cited by the Russian diplomat was the story about a “supposedly ordinary” Ukrainian mother of three who bought a rifle and military gear to fight off Russian troops. It was reported this year by multiple Western outlets.



Read more The woman actually joined Ukraine’s so-called territorial self-defense forces in 2020, long before the current escalation, according to the Ukrainian version of German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle. There is evidence that she has been active in Ukrainian nationalist circles for years. But those details of her bio were not reported to Western readers.

The stream of one-sided and often contradictory information fed to audiences “is total madness,” Zakharova said. Similar saturation of news with innuendos and falsities had been used on many occasions in the past, like when the US was gearing up for the 2003 invasion of Iraq or the 2011 bombing of Libya, she added.

“The Western society may have accustomed itself to this kind of media shenanigans. They probably realize what’s happening and think nothing can be done about this global-scale deceit, but we disagree. We don’t want to live in a kingdom of сrooked mirrors. We won’t put up with these endless lies. We know it only takes one time to lose it,” Zakharova said.

The West victimized Ukraine for its own benefit

The biggest victim of the current US-Russian standoff over Ukraine is Ukraine itself, the Russian diplomat said. The country was targeted by a coup plot, the ultimate goal of which was to tear the country away from Russia, she said. It hindered Moscow’s attempts at economic integration with its post-Soviet neighbors and to “make impossible normal energy cooperation” between Russia and its European customers.



Read more Washington is the obvious winner in the situation, Zakharova argued. It slowed down its competitor, Russia. It also created opportunities for its liquified natural gas “through political blackmail.” And it managed to further its military interests on the continent, including in Ukrainian territory, she argued. Meanwhile, Ukrainians ended up being poorer and less secure, contrary to what was promised to them, the official added.

“[Western inciters of Ukraine] deceived her, raped her, and then crucified her,” Zakharova said. “They don’t care at all about what happens to the Ukrainian people.”

The Russian official stressed that despite her often-sarcastic remarks about what’s happening in Ukraine, “deep down” she is “genuinely sorry” about how the country was hurt by Washington’s games.