9 Feb, 2022 14:13
West ‘deceived & crucified’ Ukraine: Key takeaways from interview with Russian FM spokesperson

RT has caught up with Maria Zakharova to discuss the deep causes of Russia’s confrontation with the West
Western claims that Moscow is about to invade Ukraine are just a facet of a fake reality that it tries to sell the world, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. She claims the biggest victim of this game is Ukraine itself, which is suffering because the US drew it into its games, which only further America’s selfish interests.

Zakharova also shared her thoughts on the political crisis with the West, pressure against RT DE in Germany, and other major issues. Here are key takeaways from her interview:

