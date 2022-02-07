 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2022 09:50
HomeRussia & FSU

India approves Sputnik Light booster against Covid-19 – Russia

The country posted positive results from jab’s clinical trials
India approves Sputnik Light booster against Covid-19 – Russia
FILE PHOTO. ©Satish Bate / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India has given the green light to Sputnik Light, the single-shot variant of Russia’s pioneering vaccine against Covid-19, the country's sovereign wealth fund announced on Sunday. Sputnik Light can be used for stand-alone immunization or to boost immunity in those who already received Sputnik V or other vaccines.

The Drug Controller General of India approved the Russian shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported. The RDIF said India based its approval on Sputnik Light’s positive results from clinical trials conducted by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a leading Indian partner of RDIF. 

India authorized the two-shot Sputnik V vaccine for use in April of last year.

Leading US vaccine scientist explains why Sputnik V beats Pfizer against Omicron
Read more
Leading US vaccine scientist explains why Sputnik V beats Pfizer against Omicron

The approval of the single-shot regimen is “an important decision not only for Russia and India, but for the entire world,” RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on the news. Several major pharmaceutical companies are already producing Sputnik vaccines, which exemplifies “genuine strategic partnership between India and Russia,” he said.

The Indian-made version of Sputnik Light will be available not only to the Indian population, but offered for export to people around the world, Dmitriev added. 

With the inclusion of India, there are now more than 2.5 billion people living in over 30 countries who can use the Russian jab, according to RDIF. The list of nations that authorized it includes Argentina, Bahrain, UAE, San Marino, and the Philippines.

The head of the fund said interest in the Russian product had increased after a recent study in Italy, which showed that it offers a high level of protection from the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine is also safe in terms of side effects, and simpler to both store and distribute, compared to some competing products that require maintaining a strict cold chain, Dmitriev added.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies