 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Feb, 2022 13:01
HomeRussia & FSU

French & German leaders to visit Moscow amid Russia-NATO tensions

Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz will discuss the situation around Ukraine with Vladimir Putin
French & German leaders to visit Moscow amid Russia-NATO tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2022. © Kay Nietfeld/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron on February 7, and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Both events will be followed by joint press conferences.

Putin and Macron last spoke on Thursday evening, which was their third conversation over the phone in a week. They discussed the current tensions around Ukraine and Moscow’s demand for the West to provide “long-term security guarantees” to Russia, according to the Kremlin. 

AFP reported that Macron will visit Ukraine next week.

Speaking to German media, Scholz said, referring to Russian soldiers: “The situation is very serious, and you can’t ignore the fact that many troops have been deployed along the Ukrainian border.” Western countries have been accusing Russia of massing troops and military hardware with the intent to attack Ukraine, which Russia has repeatedly denied. 

Russian troop buildup ‘largest since cold war’ – NATO
Read more
Russian troop buildup ‘largest since cold war’ – NATO

German media reported that Scholz will visit Kiev on February 14 to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

The visits by European leaders will take place after a flurry of talks Russian officials had with the US and NATO last month.

Moscow views the Western military infrastructure close to its borders as a threat and wants the US and NATO to provide legally binding assurances on the matter. Russia also seeks guarantees that NATO will not expand further eastward, which would bar Ukraine’s potential membership in the bloc.

NATO and the US each sent written responses to Russia’s demands that were then leaked to the Spanish media this week. The documents confirmed that NATO refused to abandon its so-called ‘open-door policy’ of accepting new members, but, along with the US, proposed other steps to reduce military tensions in Eastern Europe.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies