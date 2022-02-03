 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2022 09:30
Russia set to unveil response to RT DE ban in Germany

Moscow will announce retaliatory measures on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry has said
RT DE presenter Stefan Pollak and official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova in the studio of RT DE TV channel. © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

Russia is set to unveil its response to the banning of RT’s German-language news channel by regulators in Berlin, as part of a growing diplomatic row over media freedom. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the announcement regarding retaliatory measures to the RT DE ban on her Telegram channel.

Germany’s media regulator confirmed on Wednesday that RT DE Productions GmbH, a Berlin-based production studio, should be considered a German-based broadcaster, subject to the country’s laws and regulations. RT DE broadcast “should therefore be discontinued via live stream, including on the internet, via mobile and smart TV app RT News, as well as via satellite,” the Medienanstalten agency claimed.

RT DE said it plans to appeal the decision in court. RT DE Productions previously argued that it was a studio in Berlin which makes content for a broadcaster in Moscow. The TV signal had been beamed into Germany via satellite, on a valid Serbian broadcasting license.

Both Germany and Serbia are part of the European Convention on Transfrontier Television (ECTT), which, RT DE argued, allowed it to broadcast in other European countries. The German authorities, however, rejected this.

RT’s deputy editor-in-chief, Anna Belkina, suggested that the case against RT DE was politically motivated. “It appears as if the German authorities, politicians and even media are really afraid of something, afraid of an alternative point of view that the German-speaking audience can get access to on RT DE channel,” she said on Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the pressure on RT DE from Germany’s media authorities is “unacceptable.”

In her post, the spokeswoman criticized chief media freedom officer at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Teresa Ribeiro.
“It’s symptomatic that OSCE is silent on Germany’s decision to ban the broadcast of RT DE,” Zakharova wrote. “So it will be twice as unforgivable if Madam Ribeiro speaks out against Russian retaliatory measures that will be announced today. First, they are retaliatory. Second, if you stay silent once, who’ll believe you [now.]”

