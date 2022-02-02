Russia announces retaliation over RT DE ban in Germany

Germany’s actions have left Moscow no other choice but to retaliate, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said

Russia has repeatedly warned the German authorities that it considers any “politically motivated pressure” on Moscow-based broadcasting company “unacceptable,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A decision by the German media regulator is a clear signal [showing] that Russia’s concerns have been demonstratively ignored,” the foreign ministry said, adding that such a step leaves Russia no choice but take “reciprocal measures” against the German media certified in Russia as well as internet platforms that deleted RT DE accounts “in an arbitrary and baseless way.”

The ministry did not specify what particular measures will be taken. Earlier, it repeatedly warned Berlin about an “inevitable” response in case Germany refuses to find a “constructive solution” to issue around RT DE broadcasting “created by [Germany] itself.”

The statement comes as Germany’ Commission on Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) – the central organ of Germany’s Medienanstalten agency – sided with the regional media regulator MABB, which sought to shut down RT DE’s media operations citing an absence of a valid German license.

RT DE has been operating on a license secured in Serbia in 2021, which allowed it to broadcast in various European countries, including Germany, under the European Convention on Transfrontier Television (ECTT), of which both Berlin and Belgrade are signatories. The German authorities, however, dismissed the license as worthless.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW