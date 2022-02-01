 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 10:08
HomeRussia & FSU

British PM Johnson missed call with Putin – reports

Instead, the prime minister faced questions from MPs over allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street
British PM Johnson missed call with Putin – reports
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the Houses of Commons, London, Monday Jan. 31, 2022. © Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP

British prime minister Boris Johnson missed a scheduled video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday because he was forced to defend his conduct to MPs following the publication of a long-awaited report into the 'Partygate' scandal, UK media has claimed.

According to reports, Johnson had been due to speak with Putin at 4pm GMT, amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s allegedly imminent plan to invade Ukraine. However, the talks are said to have been shelved so that the prime minister could appear before parliament.

Earlier the same day, senior civil servant Sue Gray handed over her findings from an inquiry into a series of alleged social gatherings in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns, accusing Johnson and his team of “failures of leadership and judgement.” The prime minister apologized to lawmakers, but rejected calls for his resignation from the opposition. 

A Downing Street source told The Telegraph that the call had been put on hold, and was unable to confirm when it would be rescheduled. However, later on Monday, the prime minister’s spokesman claimed there had been no official time set for the leaders to speak, but insisted they were still hoping to arrange an appointment for the call. 

UK foreign secretary catches Covid
Read more
UK foreign secretary catches Covid

Johnson “had committed to come to the House to make an update” following the publication of the Gray report, the spokesman stated, adding that it was not unusual for the timing of calls between world leaders to change. 

The opposition was quick to condemn the PM for missing his chance to speak with Putin at a time of perceived geopolitical crisis. “Amid a dangerous crisis threatening peace in Europe, a vital diplomatic opportunity has been missed as Boris Johnson scrambles to hold on to his job,” said Labour MP David Lammy, who serves as the Shadow Foreign Secretary. 

Earlier on Monday, Johnson said he would warn Putin to “step back from the brink” over Ukraine. The Prime Minister is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Tuesday. 

Amid the political turmoil in the UK, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with the Russian leader on Monday for the second time in four days.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies