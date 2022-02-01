 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2022 08:20
HomeWorld News

UK foreign secretary catches Covid

The announcement comes amid the ‘Partygate’ scandal and ahead of her visit to Ukraine
UK foreign secretary catches Covid
© AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced that she has caught Covid and will be self-isolating ahead of “an important week for diplomacy.”

I tested positive for Covid this evening. Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday evening.

The announcement came just hours after Truss had given a statement on toughening sanctions against Russia in a packed House of Commons and attended a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, government officials and MPs, at which she did not wear a mask, according to the British media.

The foreign secretary has fallen sick at a time when her boss is battling the ‘Partygate’ scandal, which might prompt a leadership challenge, and at the beginning of what the prime minister’s office called “an important week for diplomacy.

READ MORE: Canada’s Trudeau contracts Covid

On Tuesday, Johnson is heading to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “in demonstration of support to Ukraine” amid growing tensions with Russia. Truss was due to accompany the prime minister on his visit.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies