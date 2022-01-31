 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2022 15:46
HomeWorld News

Canada’s Trudeau contracts Covid

The positive Covid test comes after prime minister’s family were moved to an “undisclosed location” amid protests against pandemic measures
Canada’s Trudeau contracts Covid
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. © Associated Press

Trudeau announced via Twitter on Monday that he has “tested positive for COVID-19” and will follow public health guidelines by working “remotely this week.”

In his message to Canadians about his infection, Trudeau urged citizens to “get vaccinated and get boosted” to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Trudeau was already isolating at home after he was apparently exposed to Covid, although initially he claimed that his “rapid test result was negative.” Canadian media reported that the isolation period began after one of Trudeau’s children tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau moved to secure location amid trucker protests – CBC
Read more
Trudeau moved to secure location amid trucker protests – CBC

The Canadian prime minister’s infection comes after he and his family were moved to an “undisclosed location” on Saturday amid security concerns after protestors gathered in the country’s capital to oppose Covid measures.

Thousands of truckers braved the cold weather to gather outside the parliament building in Ottawa, with some vehicles bearing messages such as “F**k Trudeau” and “Mandate freedom.”

The protests came after new Covid restrictions imposed on citizens required unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to the country from the US. Drivers warned that the measure will have a significant impact on their industry.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK
Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies