21 Jan, 2022 18:17
Russia-US security talks close with both sides citing major differences

As tensions flare between Moscow and Washington, their top diplomats have held the latest round of talks in an effort to secure a deal
Flags are prepared before a meeting of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. © AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his American counterpart Antony Blinken have met for crunch talks in the Swiss city of Geneva to discuss rising tensions between the two nations and Moscow’s proposals to limit NATO expansion.

Following the head-to-head talks, each diplomat gave his account to journalists about the outcome of their discussions, with tensions remaining strained between Washington and Moscow. The meeting finished early, lasting only around an hour and a half, with the two sides having briefed that the chances of a breakthrough were slim.

Speaking at a conference after the showdown, Lavrov said that Blinken was “satisfied” following the talks. The American diplomat also added that discussions were “frank and substantive,” and said that the two parties are now on a “clearer path” to understanding one another’s concerns.

By Layla Guest and Gabriel Gavin

