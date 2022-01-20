 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2022
Is the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine really more effective than Pfizer against Omicron?

A new study compares the efficacy of the Russian shot to the American-produced formula in the face of Omicron
FILE PHOTO. © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the creation of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, has released the results of a recent comparative study, indicating that the Russian shot is more than twice as effective as that of Pfizer-BioNTech in protecting against the Omicron strain.

The findings also show that even a booster dose of Sputnik Light in those who have been inoculated with other vaccines may dramatically improve the number of antibodies needed to fight the latest mutation of the virus. Sputnik Light is a one-shot dose. 

