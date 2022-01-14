 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 15:18
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia busts REvil hacker ring after tip off from US

The ransomware group has been accused of extorting money from abroad
Credit: FSB

Following information provided by US authorities, Russian security services have arrested a notorious group of hackers in a multi-region sting. They are accused of spreading computer viruses and extorting money from businesses.

On Friday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) told journalists that it had worked with local authorities in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Lipetsk Oblasts to target members of the group REvil. The operation had garnered attention for attacking high-profile overseas companies, including Apple.

REvil tactics have included stealing confidential information and then threatening to publish that information unless paid sums in the millions of dollars.

The FSB says it undertook its operation after receiving a notice from American authorities, who contacted the Russian agency “about the leader of the criminal organization and his involvement in attacks on the information resources of foreign technology companies, by planting harmful programs, encrypting information, and demanding money for its de-encryption.”

In July last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready and willing to work with Washington to target cyber-crime and hacker rings. According to him, “special data-sharing channels” exist between officials in both nations. Biden had previously called on Moscow to take action if cyberattacks originate from the country. “When a ransomware operation is coming from his soil… we expect them to act if we give them enough information,” US President Joe Biden said after a call with his Russian counterpart.

In 2016, Moscow said it had detained around 50 people for allegedly stealing $25.5 million from a range of banks and other financial institutions. They were said to have issued fake payment instructions, which were spotted by bank systems.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies