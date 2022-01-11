 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 14:36
Ukraine bans top TikTok star

Blogger with 16 million followers stopped from entering country at Kiev airport

By Jonny Tickle

Blogger, actor Danya Milokhin on the red carpet before the closing concert of the 5th International Music Festival 'Heat' at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov

One of Russia’s most famous bloggers has claimed that he has been dubbed “the enemy” by Ukraine after being turned away from entering the country at Boryspil Airport, in the capital Kiev.

In a video recorded from the terminal, TikToker and singer Danya Milokhin told his followers than he was being “held captive.”

“Dudes, they didn’t let me in. I am the enemy. We got turned away. Damn it,” he said. His audience is mainly made up of Russians, but Ukrainian users are in second place. Milokhin has over 16.1 million followers on TikTok and 3.6 million on Instagram, and is one of the most recognizable celebrities for Gen Z Russians.

Milokhin isn’t the first entertainer to be refused entry to Ukraine, where many of the most popular celebrities are Russian. Kiev's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy maintains a list of persons who are prohibited from entering the country, which currently includes 208 people, the majority of whom are Russian. In particular, the list includes singer Mikhail Boyarsky, TV show host Maxim Galkin, and rapper Morgenstern.

In 2018, as part of martial law measures, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko banned entry to the state for all Russian men aged between 16-60, citing the risk of armies being formed. After martial law expired, the entry ban was kept.

Those wanting to visit for special reasons can apply for an exception. The decree banning Russian men  was passed after Russian forces seized three Ukrainian navy vessels in the Black Sea. The boats were later returned.

