 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘One of the worst fires’ in New York history leaves 19 dead, including children – reports
9 Jan, 2022 20:06
HomeRussia & FSU

US wants to know why Kazakhstan called on Russia for help

Washington has ‘real questions’ for Nur-Sultan over handling of crisis
US wants to know why Kazakhstan called on Russia for help
© AFP / Russian Defense Ministry

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he will seek “clarification” on why Kazakhstan sought assistance from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) amid outbreaks of violence across the country.

Speaking about Nur-Sultan's decision to call in allied peacekeepers, Blinken told CNN that Washington had “real questions” about “why they felt compelled to call in this organization that Russia dominates,” insisting “we’re asking for clarification on that.”

However, he said, “What’s imperative now is that all of this be dealt with in a peaceful manner that respects the rights of those who are trying to make their voices heard.” He clarified earlier that he was referring to “peaceful protesters,” though video of the chaos unfolding in Kazakhstan has shown protests escalating into looting, arson, and other forms of violence.

READ MORE: Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?

Blinken also didn’t comment – nor was he asked by CNN – about reports of attempts by organized armed groups to storm police buildings and airports amid chaos in the streets.

Moscow hits back at Blinken’s 'Russians in your house' comments READ MORE: Moscow hits back at Blinken’s 'Russians in your house' comments

However, America's top diplomat had plenty to say about how he felt Nur-Sultan should treating the rioters, insisting “The authorities in Kazakhstan should be able to deal with the challenges that they’re facing peacefully, to make sure that the rights of those who are protesting peacefully are protected, to protect the institutions of the state and law and order but to do so in a way that is rights-respecting.”

Earlier, he warned the former Soviet republic that “recent history” should have taught them that “once Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave,” a comment he did not elaborate on but for which Russians suggested he lacked self-awareness. 

“Indians of the North American continent, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many other unfortunate people who are unlucky enough to see these uninvited guests in their ‘home’ will have much to say about this,” Moscow replied.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies