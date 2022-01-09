Moscow reduces Washington’s statements to ‘baby babble’

US comments on the riots in Kazakhstan reveal ‘desperation and lack of arguments,’ according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

US officials just don’t know what to say about the crisis in Kazakhstan, so they end up uttering “nonsense,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Washington’s statements on Kazakhstan, which has been gripped by violent protests since the New Year, were a sign of “desperation and lack of arguments; or desperation due to lack of arguments,” Zakharova insisted during her appearance on ‘Soloviev Live’ channel on YouTube on Saturday.

US officials get “baffled” instantly when they’re being asked by journalists about the situation in the Central Asian country, she added. “They don’t know what to say. Just look at this baby babble and nonsense that they’re uttering,” Zakharova pointed out.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that Moscow might have some ulterior motives in leading the peacekeeping effort by CSTO in Kazakhstan. “I think one lesson in recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave,” he said. The Russian Foreign Ministry has already grilled Blinken for his controversial claims. “When Americans are in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, and not to be robbed or raped,” and North American Indians, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Syrians, and others can confirm that, it pointed out.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had asked fellow members of the regional security bloc CSTO for help after the worst day of violence on Wednesday, which saw angry crowds storming government buildings in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty and elsewhere across the country. Tokayev described the riots, in which some protesters were armed with guns, as an attack by “terrorists,” who received training abroad and were assaulting the Kazakh statehood. When asked to comment on this development, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “we have questions about the nature of this request and whether it was a legitimate invitation or not. We don’t know at this point.”

Zakharova responded in the same interview that the CSTO mission was “an absolutely legitimate reaction to the equally legitimate request by the democratically elected president of Kazakhstan.” The peacekeepers were sent to the country only after all internal means of settling the crisis were exhausted and facts of an “external threat” to Kazakhstan emerged, she said.

The deployment of troops from Russia and other CSTO nations to Kazakhstan started on Thursday. Their job is guarding key infrastructure, while it’s up to the local security forces to actually restore order. In the first days of 2022 people took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau to decry the doubling of the price of liquefied petroleum gas, which had previously been subsidized by the government. Despite the authorities promising to keep the price under control, the protest quickly spread across the country and only escalated, leaving scores of people dead and injured.