 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2022 12:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Date of key allied summit on Kazakhstan crisis announced

The Russian-led CSTO security bloc earlier deployed peacekeepers to the Central Asian country
Date of key allied summit on Kazakhstan crisis announced
A car burnt during clashes in the streets of Almaty, Kazakhstan. © AP / Vasily Krestyaninov

Leaders from the member states of the CSTO Security Council, which unites Russia and five former Soviet nations, will hold a virtual conference on the turbulent situation in Kazakhstan on Monday, the Kremlin has confirmed.

The date of the online talks between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan was first announced by the office of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who currently chairs the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Later on Sunday, it was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Yes, we are preparing for Monday,” he said when asked by journalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Collective Security Council session on the “situation in Kazakhstan and measures to normalize it,” according to Peskov.  

RT crew joins Russian peacekeepers in Kazakhstan (VIDEO)
Read more
RT crew joins Russian peacekeepers in Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the CSTO for assistance on Wednesday, as protests which swept the country after New Year’s became increasingly violent. He stated that Kazakhstan has been under attack by “terrorists” who were trained abroad and are looking to undermine the territorial integrity of the country.

His request was granted, with the deployment of peacekeepers from Russia and other member states beginning the next day.

The peacekeepers arrived in Almaty, the focal point of the unrest, to guard the airport and other key infrastructure in the city of around 2 million people.

The protests began in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau on the first days of 2022, after the doubling of the price of liquefied petroleum gas, which had previously been subsidized by the government. They quickly spread to other cities, as demonstrators, often apparently armed, attacked police and attempted to overrun government buildings.

Around 1,000 people have been injured during the unrest, according to UN estimates. The Interior Ministry said that at least 18 police officers and military personnel have died, with over 1,300 wounded. Judging by reports, several dozen rioters have also been killed, while the number of those detains has exceeded 5,000.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies