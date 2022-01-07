 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2022 22:02
Order ‘mainly restored,’ dozens killed & Baikonur terror threat level raised: Latest developments in Kazakhstan

The sixth day of crisis in Kazakhstan saw some stabilization as peacekeeping forces supported local security services
Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers are set to fly to Kazakhstan on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. ©  Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Constitutional order was “mainly restored” in Kazakhstan on Friday, according to president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. However, the spate of unrest is seemingly far from over, with almost 4,000 people detained and dozens killed.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2, prompted by public discontent with a sharp increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The unrest quickly spread, turning violent in some places, including the largest city; the former capital Almaty.

