5 Jan, 2022 01:51
Government resigns amid mass protests in Kazakhstan

The government of Kazakhstan has been dismissed effective immediately, according to a presidential decree
Riot police block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 5, 2022 ©  AP / Vladimir Tretyakov

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dismissed the government after a wave of protests swept the country over a spike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas, leading to clashes with police.

The drastic move was announced on Wednesday morning, following a night of escalating and increasingly violent protests across the nation. While the decree is effective immediately, the current cabinet members will continue with their duties until a new government is formed. First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was appointed interim PM in the meantime.

On Tuesday night, President Tokayev declared a state of emergency and a curfew in Kazakhstan’s largest city of Almaty, as well as the Mangystau region, following clashes between riot police and demonstrators.

How fuel prices hike turned into burning police cars in Kazakhstan READ MORE: How fuel prices hike turned into burning police cars in Kazakhstan

A number of photos and videos circulating online have shown mobs of protesters vandalizing and burning police cars, while officers were seen using flashbang grenades and other less-lethal weaponry to disperse the gathering.

Protests have gripped the former Soviet republic for three consecutive days, ignited by the government’s decision to lift price controls on liquefied petroleum gas, a move that saw prices roughly double. In a bid to placate critics, Tokayev reintroduced price limits, but the protest has turned increasingly political, with the demands of demonstrators quickly growing to the wholesale resignation of the government.

