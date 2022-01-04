How fuel prices hike turned into burning police cars in Kazakhstan

The Central Asian nation faced a wave of mass protests triggered by a sharp hike in fuel prices
Kazakhstan has had a rocky start to the new year, with protests spreading across the country. This is how a spike in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices turned into mass unrest.
Mass demonstrations have gripped major cities across the Central Asian nation in the first few days of 2022. The unrest was prompted by a sharp rise of LPG prices, which doubled in a matter of days.
