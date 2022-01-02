Manhunt launched after border guard kills 3 fellow servicemen
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have launched a manhunt for a border guard sergeant who killed three military staff members at a border outpost before fleeing the military base on Sunday.
The reasons for the incident remain unclear since the suspect is still on the run, the military said in a statement.
The man, identified by the Azerbaijani border guard as Sergeant Elkhan Avazly, opened fire on his fellow servicemen “for no apparent reason” and killed a first lieutenant and two noncommissioned officers, who were at that time at a border outpost, the military said. The suspect then dropped his weapon and fled.
The Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe into the incident. According to the military, Avazly chose to remain on duty after completing his compulsory military service.