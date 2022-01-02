 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jan, 2022 21:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Manhunt launched after border guard kills 3 fellow servicemen

An Azerbaijani sergeant killed a lieutenant and two noncommissioned officers before fleeing a border outpost, the nation’s military said
Manhunt launched after border guard kills 3 fellow servicemen
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Aleksey Kudenko

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have launched a manhunt for a border guard sergeant who killed three military staff members at a border outpost before fleeing the military base on Sunday.

The reasons for the incident remain unclear since the suspect is still on the run, the military said in a statement.

The man, identified by the Azerbaijani border guard as Sergeant Elkhan Avazly, opened fire on his fellow servicemen “for no apparent reason” and killed a first lieutenant and two noncommissioned officers, who were at that time at a border outpost, the military said. The suspect then dropped his weapon and fled.

The Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe into the incident. According to the military, Avazly chose to remain on duty after completing his compulsory military service.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies