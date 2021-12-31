 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2021 21:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Xi names the ‘new heights’ China-Russia relations reached in 2021

The Chinese leader praised Beijing’s ‘win-win cooperation’ with Moscow on energy, trade, and space
Xi names the ‘new heights’ China-Russia relations reached in 2021
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Greg Baker

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the bilateral relations with Russia in a New Year’s message to President Vladimir Putin, saying the two set new trade records and stepped up their game in the fields of energy and space.

Beijing remains committed to the long-standing friendship and “win-win cooperation” with Russia, the Chinese leader said in a New Year’s Eve message on Friday, as he congratulated Putin and the Russian people. He praised “all-round practical cooperation” between Russia and China and said that the trust between Moscow and Beijing only grew deeper in 2021.

This year has seen "bilateral trade volume reaching new heights and major strategic projects in the fields of energy, space ... accelerated," the Chinese leader said.

He also said that he looks forward to further working with Putin and “jointly lead the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Russia.” The two nations are guided by the common values of “peace, development, fairness and justice,” he said.

Putin makes Olympics prediction in new year message to Xi
Read more
Putin makes Olympics prediction in new year message to Xi

Xi argued that Moscow and Beijing would further contribute to a new type of international relations, building what he called the “shared future for humankind.”

Earlier, the Russian president offered his own praise of Russia’s cooperation with China in a telegram issued to numerous world leaders ahead of New Year’s celebrations. There, he also said he was sure Beijing would “ensure the successful organization of the Winter Olympics.”

His message was also welcomed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “China highly appreciates President Putin’s positive remarks on China-Russia relations and good wishes for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games,” the ministry’s spokesman, Zhao Lijian, told a news conference on Friday.

“The China-Russia friendship is unbreakable and our cooperation holds great promise,” he added.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies