28 Dec, 2021 09:16
Security talks between Russia & US could take place on January 10

The discussions follow proposals by Moscow to sign legally binding security guarantees with Washington and NATO

By Jonny Tickle

Security talks between Russia & US could take place on January 10
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / Vasily MAXIMOV

Russia and the US will hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on January 10, ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and an assembly of the OSCE later that week, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to news agency AFP, citing an unnamed White House official, the two nations will meet next month to discuss a wide range of issues, following proposals from Russia for a legally binding agreement between Moscow and Washington over the placement of weapons and troops near the Russian frontier.

The NATO-Russia Council is a body set up in 2002 for engagement between Moscow and Brussels. The OSCE is the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Russia claims it knows NATO’s true mission

Following the AFP report, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the schedule is still yet to be finalized.

“I can confirm that these exact dates are being considered, but there is no final agreement... We do not have a final, complete agreement on all aspects, but no alternative dates are being considered either,” Ryabkov told the RIA Novosti news agency.

The topic of talks between Moscow and Washington is likely to be Russia’s proposal for security guarantees. Last week, Russia published two draft documents with a list of promises it wants to obtain from the US and NATO. Among other things, Moscow wants Washington and its allies to agree to abandon NATO expansion, end military cooperation with post-Soviet countries, remove US nuclear weapons from Europe and withdraw NATO troops and missiles away from the Russian border.

The Kremlin’s desire to come to a legally binding agreement on European security comes as tensions remain high on the country’s border with Ukraine. In recent weeks, Western media outlets have alleged that the Kremlin is planning an invasion for the upcoming months. Moscow has denied all such accusations, even suggesting that Ukraine is the party intending to conduct a military operation.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the main round of the Russia-US talks on security would take place immediately after the New Year holidays. Speaking to the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Monday, Lavrov noted that any delay in discussions would be unacceptable.

