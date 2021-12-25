 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 19:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Claims Russia ‘choking’ European gas supply are ‘lies’ – Gazprom

Accusations leveled by some Western officials against Moscow over allegedly halting gas supplies to Western Europe to push the approval of Nord Stream 2 are false, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday.
Claims Russia ‘choking’ European gas supply are ‘lies’ – Gazprom
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

“All accusations alleging that we undersupply gas to the European market are absolutely baseless, unacceptable and inconsistent with reality,” Gazprom’s spokesman, Sergey Kupriyanov, told journalists, adding that all such statements are nothing but “lies.”

Russia not deliberately choking gas supplies to West – Bloomberg READ MORE: Russia not deliberately choking gas supplies to West – Bloomberg

The heated statement came in response to accusations leveled against Moscow by some Western officials earlier this week. Gazprom’s Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia to Germany through Poland and Belarus, halted its shipments.

The development prompted some politicians to assume that Russia is playing politics and pushing for the approval of its recently built Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is yet to be greenlighted by the German regulator. Fully constructed in September, the pipeline faced vehement opposition from Poland and Ukraine – two transit nations bypassed by the Baltic Sea pipeline – as well as the US. Berlin recently said it would decide the project’s fate on a non-political basis.

The Russian gas giant said it simply fulfilled all its existing contractual obligations and did not receive any new supply requests from the relevant European nations, like Germany and France. The company supplied 50.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Germany alone this year, Kupriyanov said, adding that it was 5.3 billion cubic meters more than last year.

West ‘keeps lying’ about gas crisis being Russia’s fault – Putin READ MORE: West ‘keeps lying’ about gas crisis being Russia’s fault – Putin

Gazprom also fulfilled all its obligations related to gas supplies through the Ukrainian gas transport network as early as on December 15 but still continues to transport gas through Ukraine’s territory.

“All the problems were created by Western Europe itself,” Kupriyanov said, adding that one should “look in the mirror” instead of “placing the blame on Gazprom.” The spokesman also said that the company is ready to supply additional volumes of gas within the existing contract framework.

On Friday, the New York-based financial news media outlet Bloomberg reported that a halt in deliveries was not due to some malicious schemes in Moscow but because of the fact that Gazprom’s western buyers had hit their contractual limits for 2021.

Europe saw gas prices skyrocketing this autumn, sparking fears of an energy crisis and leading to initial accusations against Moscow. This week, gas prices rose about 20% again, prompting another wave of heated rhetoric from the West.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies