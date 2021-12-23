 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: Putin takes questions at annual end of year press conference
23 Dec, 2021 12:22
HomeRussia & FSU

West ‘keeps lying’ about gas crisis being Russia’s fault – Putin

President Vladimir Putin has rebuffed what he calls “lies” claiming that Moscow has contributed to the rapidly growing gas prices in Europe.
West ‘keeps lying’ about gas crisis being Russia’s fault – Putin
FILE PHOTO: A Yamal-Europe gas pipeline facility in Belarus, 2009. © Ivan Rudnev/Sputnik

In fact, has insists the opposite is the case and his country has increased gas supplies to EU member states. 

Putin was asked by Russia's Channel One during his annual end-of-year press conference on Thursday whether there was any truth in allegations that state gas giant Gazprom may be responsible for the record-high gas prices on the continent. The president strongly denied that this was the case.

“Of course, it’s not [true]. They are lying all the time,” Putin stressed. “Gazprom is delivering the volume [of gas] requested by its partners in full, in accordance with existing contracts.”

NATO ‘cheated’ Russia – Putin
Read more
NATO ‘cheated’ Russia – Putin

He said the Saint Petersburg company had, in fact, increased the flow of gas to Europe. “We’re not the only suppliers to the European market. But we’re probably the only ones who are increasing deliveries.”

Putin specifically addressed claims that Moscow has been decreasing the flow of gas down the Yamal-Europe pipeline. “[Gazprom] didn’t reserve traffic, because its partners, mostly French and German companies that buy gas via this route, have not applied for purchases.”

The Russian leader said that many factors had contributed to the current gas price crisis, including a decision by US companies to divert some supplies from Europe to lucrative markets in South American and Asia. This prompted “the prices to climb,” Putin noted.

“There were adverse weather conditions last year. A long, cold spring. Not enough gas was pumped into storages. Wind turbines didn’t work. All this has created a deficit.”

In September, a number of members of the European Parliament wrote a letter to the European Commission, claiming that the gas price surge may be “a direct result of Gazprom’s deliberate market manipulation.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia EXPLAINER
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on?
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies