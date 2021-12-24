 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 17:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine must enhance security after ‘terrorist act’ on Russian consulate – Moscow

The Russian consulate in the Western Ukrainian city of Lvov reported that an unknown assailant threw a Molotov cocktail at its entrance on Friday.
Ukraine must enhance security after ‘terrorist act’ on Russian consulate – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: An entrance to the Russian consulate in Lvov, Ukraine, is seen on February 6, 2015. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Palamarchuk

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has called it a “terrorist act.”

The bottle containing a flammable liquid started a fire and jeopardized the security of the diplomatic mission, to said in a damning statement on Friday, adding that this “dangerous incident” was an “outright violation” of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“It is clear that this outrageous and unacceptable act has become a result of stirring up Russophobic hysteria in Ukraine and incitement to hatred against the Russian Federation,” the ministry’s statement said.

READ MORE: Russians reveal whether they see Ukraine as friend or foe

The consulate then demanded that Ukrainian authorities enhance its security. The Russian Foreign Ministry also summoned Ukraine’s temporary charge d’affaires and lodged a note of protest over the incident.

The Ukrainian police said that a probe had been launched into the incident, which resulted in “no injuries” and no property damage. The police have classified the incident as “hooliganism.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies