 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: Putin takes questions at annual end of year press conference
23 Dec, 2021 10:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin comments on Navalny 'poisoning'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there’s no need to discuss issues surrounding the jailed Western-backed opposition figure, Alexey Navalny.

By Jonny Tickle

Putin comments on Navalny 'poisoning'
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an annual end-of-year news conference at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, in Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

If the West can’t offer any concrete evidence that Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, it’s time to turn the page, Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking to gathered journalists at his annual end-of-year press conference, the president stated that the Russian prosecutor’s office had not received a single document confirming claims that the opposition figure had been poisoned, and therefore the subject should be considered closed.

“There is no need to talk about it. Let’s move on,” said Putin.

In August of last year, Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk. After a forced emergency landing in Omsk, he was taken to hospital and placed in a coma. A few days later, after requests from his family, he was flown to Berlin, where he was treated in the city’s Charite Clinic.

Shortly after arriving in Germany, doctors announced that the opposition figure had been poisoned with Novichok.

According to Navalny, he was attacked with the nerve agent on the Kremlin’s orders. This assertion was supported by a joint investigation by Russian-language outlet, The Insider, along with CNN, Germany’s Der Spiegel, and the US- and UK-state-funded Bellingcat, which claimed that the FSB had been tailing him for several years, and eventually tried to kill him.

Why is the EU backing Navalny, but ignoring Assange?
Read more
Why is the EU backing Navalny, but ignoring Assange?

The opposition figure pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin, blaming the country’s leader for ordering the hit. However, the Kremlin has denied having any knowledge of the plot, and has said there is no evidence to support the claim.

According to Moscow, the Russian authorities have repeatedly asked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to produce proof that Navalny was poisoned but maintain that they have received none at all.

Last December, four months after the alleged poisoning, leading British medical journal The Lancet published a case report detailing Navalny’s treatment.

According to the document, written primarily by doctors based at the Charite hospital, the opposition activist arrived with a wide range of symptoms, including a slow heart rate, hypersalivation, hypothermia, and heavy sweating.

After tests in a laboratory, he was found to have severe cholinesterase inhibition, which was blamed on the poison family known as Novichok.

In January this year, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, knowing that he would likely be put in prison for breaking the conditions of a suspended sentence handed to him in 2014, when he was found guilty of embezzling 30 million rubles ($415,000) from two companies, including the French cosmetics brand Yves Rocher. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia EXPLAINER
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on?
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies