 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2021 06:54
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia could be hit with iPhone ban – media

The US is considering the possibility of banning exports of consumer and industrial technologies to Russia, such as components for smartphones and planes, if Moscow launches an invasion of Ukraine, news agency Reuters has claimed.

By Jonny Tickle

Russia could be hit with iPhone ban – media
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters / Tatyana Makeyeva

Citing an unnamed source in the White House, the agency reported that a handful of American industries could be banned from conducting business in the Russian market.

According to Reuters, restricting Russia’s ability to import smartphones, as well as critical aircraft and automobile components, would seriously affect consumers, industrial operations, and employment there. This measure, which would be part of a larger economic sanctions package, is due to be discussed at a meeting of senior officials at the White House.

Russia blocks Tor: Here’s what you need to know about Pentagon-backed darknet tool READ MORE: Russia blocks Tor: Here’s what you need to know about Pentagon-backed darknet tool

Earlier this month, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland threatened that Washington would impose unprecedented sanctions if Russia stages a military incursion into Ukraine. Tensions on the border are currently very high, with multiple Western media outlets suggesting a conflict is imminent.

If implemented, the sanctions would use tools created by US President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, who banned the supply of advanced semiconductor technology to China’s Huawei earlier this year.

The Russian phone market is dominated by foreign companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei. The most popular American smartphone provider, Apple, is also incredibly popular and in 2020 reported revenues of 266.31 billion rubles ($3.6 billion), an increase of 40.7% from 2019. Banning the sale of US smartphones to Russians would significantly impact the American technology giant.

Earlier this month, in a video summit, Biden warned Putin of potential action against Russia in the event of an attack on Ukraine. According to US media, these sanctions could include disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia EXPLAINER
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on?
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies