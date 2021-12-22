WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov speaks in exclusive RT interview

Follow RT on

With tensions rising between Russia and the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to speak in an exclusive interview with RT, where he will answer questions about a wide range of topics regarding international affairs.

The interview comes less than a week after the ministry proposed two controversial draft proposals for collective security arrangements between Moscow and the West, in which Russia asked NATO to promise to remove its troops and military equipment away from its border, and demanded assurances that the US-led bloc will no longer expand eastwards. WATCH LIVE: DETAILS TO FOLLOW