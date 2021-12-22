 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov speaks in exclusive RT interview
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov speaks in exclusive RT interview

22 Dec, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov speaks in exclusive RT interview
With tensions rising between Russia and the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to speak in an exclusive interview with RT, where he will answer questions about a wide range of topics regarding international affairs.

The interview comes less than a week after the ministry proposed two controversial draft proposals for collective security arrangements between Moscow and the West, in which Russia asked NATO to promise to remove its troops and military equipment away from its border, and demanded assurances that the US-led bloc will no longer expand eastwards.

