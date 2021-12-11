 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian vaccine exports exceed $1bn in 2021

11 Dec, 2021 08:56
Get short URL
Russian vaccine exports exceed $1bn in 2021
Workers move the shipment of Russia's Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine, trade-named Sputnik V, against the coronavirus disease at Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Caracas, Venezuela. © Sputnik / Magda Gibelli

By Jonny Tickle

In the first ten months of 2021, Russia exported at least $1.2 billion of vaccines for humans, including the country’s domestically produced Sputnik V Covid-19 jab, Moscow daily RBK reported on Friday.

Citing data from the Federal Customs Service, the publication revealed that exports of Russian “other human vaccines,” the classification received by Sputnik V, had never previously exceeded $71 million, even in a full calendar year. In the first ten months of 2020, the Russian figure was just $46.5 million, considerably less than the 10-figure sum sold in 2021.

According to RBK, the number of vaccines sold is still growing, with exports amounting to $356 million in October, more than doubling September’s volume.

Although it is not known precisely how much Sputnik V has been sold, the sharp increase in exports correlates with the large-scale production of the jab and its growing acceptance around the world.

READ MORE: Sputnik vaccine developer explains how children react to Covid-19 jab

Sputnik V was announced as the world’s first registered Covid-19 vaccine on August 11 last year. The jab has demonstrated 97.6% efficacy in a “real-world” study, according to data published by the Gamaleya Center, the body that developed it.

The Russian jab is currently registered in 71 different countries around the world and has become the primary Covid-19 vaccine in many of those nations. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which bankrolled its invention, has also signed production deals with many other countries, enabling it to be made abroad.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies