‘Summit for Democracy’ participants serve US interests – Russia

The participants of the US-run Summit for Democracy, a virtual meeting being held on Thursday and Friday, will end up serving the interests of Washington, Russia’s Foreign Ministry claimed on Thursday

Writing on her Telegram channel, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that the summit will give those taking part an “honorary right” to work for the agenda of the US worldwide.

“This is exactly what we have been talking about for three years now: the United States is dismantling the system of international relations, which is based on international law and the central role of the UN, for the sake of creating its own comfort zone, which it intends to dominate single-handedly,” Zakharova wrote.

According to the spokeswoman, the US organized the ‘Summit for Democracy’ for the sole purpose of creating a new group that will then serve the interests of the “American regime” abroad.

The summit, thought up by US President Joe Biden, will see representatives from 110 countries meet via video link. Among the nations invited to the meeting are numerous former Soviet republics, including Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and Ukraine. Many other countries deemed by some international organizations to be undemocratic, such as Angola, DR Congo, and Iraq, were also invited. Russia and China were not.

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of trying to privatize the word ‘democracy.’

“We fought hard in the early 1990s to reduce and remove dividing lines, but now the United States prefers to create new dividing lines and split countries into good ones, in their view, and bad ones, also in their view,” he told reporters.