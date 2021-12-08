 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
It would be ‘criminal’ for Russia to stand by & allow Ukraine to join NATO – Putin

8 Dec, 2021 14:34
Russia has legitimate fears over the risk of American military hardware being stationed close to its borders, the country's president, Vladimir Putin, has said, insisting he still hopes talks with Washington can ease tensions.

Speaking alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a press conference in Sochi on Wednesday, Putin said that “it would be criminal inaction on our side to spinelessly watch all that's taking place” when it comes to the prospect of neighboring Ukraine joining NATO.

According to him, "Russia conducts peace-loving foreign policy, but we have a right to provide for our own safety,” cautioning that the US-led military bloc’s weapons could be deployed further and further eastwards if Kiev’s long-standing hopes for membership were granted.

However, Putin added, negotiations held the day before with American President Joe Biden could still help to de-escalate tensions that have flared between Moscow and Washington in recent weeks. “The talks were very open, substantive, and constructive. I hope that the American side sees the results the same way. We have the possibility of continuing the dialogue, that's the most important thing,” the Russian leader added.

