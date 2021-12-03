 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
America explains when Putin & Biden will talk

3 Dec, 2021 08:46
America explains when Putin & Biden will talk
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden during a meeting in Geneva at the Villa La Grange, June 16, 2021. © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

By Jonny Tickle

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden will hold talks soon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on Thursday, in what would be the first discussions between the two since meeting in June.

Blinken was speaking after a discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm, on the sidelines of an OSCE ministerial meeting. The talks, which are the highest-profile negotiations since Putin and Biden met in Geneva earlier this year, ended after just 40 minutes, indicating that little progress had been made.

“We had a very direct, very candid, non-polemical exchange of views,” Blinken said, following the discussion. “It was serious; it was sober. I believe that the foreign minister will take the conversation back to President Putin.”

Moscow says Putin & Biden need to talk

“I’m going to do the same, of course, with President Biden. And I think it’s likely the presidents will speak directly in the near future,” he continued.

The Russian side also put out a statement, calling the meeting a “substantive exchange of opinions on the broad international agenda.”

The high-level meeting comes as tensions between Russia and the US remain high. Although the two presidents had a productive discussion in June, hopes for improvements in Russian-American relations appear to have been unfounded. In recent weeks, rhetoric has worsened as NATO has repeatedly criticized Moscow for an apparent buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border. Some Western media outlets have claimed Russia will imminently invade.

According to Lavrov, US and NATO involvement in Ukraine will have “the most serious consequences,” noting that Moscow wants to see “long-term security guarantees” on its Western borders.

While no official date for a future discussion between the two presidents has been released, Moscow daily Kommersant reported that it may happen “early next week,” without citing a source.

