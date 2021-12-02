 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elbows no more: Lavrov & Blinken finally shake hands (VIDEO) 

2 Dec, 2021 12:45
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm, Sweden, December 2, 2021. © Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shook hands for the first time on Thursday in Stockholm. During their previous in-person meeting, they greeted with a Covid-friendly elbow bump.

That was in Iceland, last May, where they held a cordial and business-like discussion.

On Thursday, they were set to discuss tensions around Ukraine, in the Swedish capital, on the sidelines of an OSCE event.

The meeting came as NATO accused Russia of amassing forces close to Ukrainian borders. Moscow has rejected allegations that it is planning to invade its neighbour. 

