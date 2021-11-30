 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

NATO shipping weaponry to Russian border – Moscow

30 Nov, 2021 15:45
Get short URL
NATO shipping weaponry to Russian border – Moscow
FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry

By Layla Guest

Alarming quantities of weapons are being shuttled by NATO towards the border with Russia, Moscow's top diplomat has warned, adding that Western states are engaging in provocations that could lead to an actual armed conflict.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed that “significant units and armaments from NATO countries, including American and British, are being moved closer to our borders.”

Read more
Russia & China to team up against ‘illegitimate’ US sanctions Russia & China to team up against ‘illegitimate’ US sanctions

He said that, in neighboring Ukraine, “more and more forces and equipment are being accumulated on the line of contact in the Donbas, supported by an increasing number of Western instructors.”

According to the veteran diplomat, these nations also encourage officials in Kiev to take anti-Russian actions, which he said can easily “turn into military adventures.” 

Lavrov warned that “if the West cannot hold back Ukraine – and actually encourages it – of course we will take all necessary steps to ensure our security.”

He also blasted the West’s long-term pushing of other states into anti-Russian ventures, noting that the incorporation of former Soviet republics into the military bloc is the “brightest example” of this – a move which Russia has openly denounced.

Lavrov’s remarks come amid reignited tensions between the US-led alliance and Moscow. In a recent interview with CNN, its chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said NATO had tripled the size of its resource force and bulked up its presence in both the Black and Baltic seas to counter Russian presence.

A US Navy guided-missile destroyer, the ‘Arleigh Burke’, was shipped off to the Black Sea some days ago not long after two other American warships were spotted cruising in the same waters near Russia.

Read more
Russia still planning to invade Ukraine – Kiev Russia still planning to invade Ukraine – Kiev

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador in Washington, also warned against underestimating Moscow’s will to respond to what he described as NATO’s threats in Ukraine, stating in an interview on Saturday that doing so “is a very dangerous delusion.”

Lavrov also slammed the alleged use of US-made rockets by Ukrainian forces fighting separatists in the east of the country, which he warned is increasing the prospect of a full-blown conflict in the war-torn region.

Earlier in November, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Alexander Grushko, blasted Stoltenberg’s plans to deploy American warheads around Eastern European nations due to alleged threats posed by Moscow’s “aggressive actions,” insisting this endangered existing peace accords inked between the two sides.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies