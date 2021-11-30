Russia set to unveil new hypersonic weapons – Putin

Russia has developed hypersonic weapons with a maximum speed of Mach 9, President Vladimir Putin revealed on Tuesday, at the "Russia Calling!" VTB Investment Forum.

Speaking to gathered experts, Putin called the development of high-speed missiles as a "necessary" response to "Western actions."

"We have already successfully conducted tests, and from the beginning of the year we will have in service a sea-based hypersonic missile of Mach 9," Putin said.

Although he didn’t name the weapon, the President is most likely talking about Zircon, the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of continuous aerodynamic flight, while maneuvering in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine.

Earlier this month, Putin revealed, following successful testing, the missiles would supplied to the the Navy from 2022.

“Now, it is especially important to develop and implement the technologies necessary to create new hypersonic weapons systems, high-powered lasers and robotic systems that will be able to effectively counter potential military threats, which means they will further strengthen the security of our country,” he said, in televised remarks.

This year the Zircon missile has been tested multiple times, and has been fired from both frigates and submarines.

It is designed to help Russian achieve superiority at sea, and can hit enemy surface ships, such as frigates and aircraft carriers, as well as ground targets located within its range.

Its high speed makes it difficult for it to be stopped by any anti-aircraft systems, and it has a declared range of a thousand kilometers.