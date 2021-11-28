 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Anti-vaxxer tour of Covid-19 hospital goes awry

28 Nov, 2021 14:46
FILE PHOTO: Doctors at a Covid-10 hospital in Moscow, Russia, November 2021. © Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik
Police were called in to defuse rising tensions between doctors and anti-vaxxers at a hospital in Moscow on Friday. The pandemic skeptics had been invited to see the harrowing reality of Covid-19 for themselves.

Earlier this week, leading doctors from 11 hospitals wrote an open letter inviting several prominent Russian anti-vaxxers and Covid skeptics to visit the so-called ‘red zones’ – wards for patients with severe symptoms. They wanted those downplaying the severity of the pandemic and spreading falsehoods to see the situation for themselves.

While some high-profile anti-vaxxers rejected or ignored the appeal, a group of nine of them took up the offer to tour Moscow’s Hospital №15. One of them, YouTuber Anton Tarasov, insisted to reporters before the visit that coronavirus was not contagious, and people were actually contracting pneumonia from “the chemicals sprayed on the streets of Moscow” and from 5G antennae.

The tour was derailed almost immediately, however, when the anti-vaxxers refused to take a quick PCR test, arguing that they might get “infected” by the doctors administering it. Some of them also declined to wear a mask and other protective gear, insisting that, by strolling around the red zone with no protection, they would prove that Covid-19 was not dangerous.

A heated argument ensued, with the skeptics shouting at the staff. A particularly aggressive visitor in a black ski mask was escorted outside by police.

Chief physician Valery Vechorko lamented that what had been planned as an educational event had descended into “a circus.”

“We have strict rules. If someone declines to continue our meeting in accordance with these rules, we’ll end [the event] right now,” Vechorko said.

Of the nine visitors, three ultimately chose to get tested and abide by the health protocols, so were allowed to talk to patients being treated in the ICU. They still seemed unmoved, however, despite hearing first-hand that these patients had been unvaccinated before becoming seriously ill. “My attitude hasn’t changed one bit,” one activist told the media.

A similar tour had been planned at the Botkin Hospital in St. Petersburg, but no would-be participants showed up. “My only goal is to make sure fewer people die. Today, we can only achieve that through vaccination,” the hospital’s chief physician Denis Gusev said.  

The Russian authorities have been trying to boost immunization uptake, as only some 37% of citizens are currently fully vaccinated.

