China bound Swiss foreign minister's plane rerouted to Moscow
26 Nov, 2021 11:41
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. © AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
A China-bound plane carrying the Foreign Minister of Switzerland has been rerouted to Moscow over technical issues, Bern has revealed.

Ignazio Cassis, who is also the country's Vice President, was heading to the province of Zhejiang to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Writing on Twitter, the Swiss Foreign Ministry revealed that government plane carrying Cassis would be checked in order to determine whether onward journey to China is possible.

Cassis' journey comes eight months after the Swiss government adopted a brand new China strategy. According to Bern, the meeting was due to cover "many areas of Swiss–China cooperation," including bilateral trade, human rights and multilateral cooperation.

