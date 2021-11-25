Grandmother (103) has now defeated two pandemics after Covid-19 recovery

A Russian centenarian who lived through the dreaded Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 has successfully recovered after spending almost two weeks in hospital being treated for coronavirus, doctors in the city of Ekaterinburg have said.

Announcing her recovery in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuivashev, said 103-year-old Evdokia Klementievna Isakova “spent two days in intensive care under round-the-clock supervision of specialists and was then treated in the ward. Today, she is healthy and heading home.”

The woman, born during the Russian Revolution, was taken into a hospital in the Ural region city on November 12 with an acute case of Covid-19.

A message posted by the region’s ministry of health pointed out that Isakova has now seen off a total of two global pandemics, after surviving the Spanish Flu over a century ago. The influenza outbreak is estimated to have killed at least 50 million people worldwide.

In the same statement, the patient’s grandson thanked the doctors for saving her and shared details of his “extraordinary” grandmother’s life, which saw out the rise and fall of communism. Born in 1918, she studied chemistry, and during the war against Nazi Germany she worked on developing techniques for processing sheepskin coats, boots, and covers to keep soldiers warm on the Eastern front.

“I think that her strong character, as well as the skill of doctors and nurses of the department, helped her recover and defeat Covid," her grandson said.

The hospital where she was nursed back to health has been treating large numbers of patients since the outbreak of coronavirus last year. According to the health ministry’s notice, the pensioner is the oldest Covid-19 patient to be cared for in that infirmary to date, while the youngest was a two-week-old baby.

