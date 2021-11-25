 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US missile-armed warship heads into Black Sea

25 Nov, 2021 17:53
US missile-armed warship heads into Black Sea
USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). © Twitter / NATO JFC Naples
An American Navy guided-missile destroyer, the USS Arleigh Burke, has been deployed to the Black Sea. The mission comes amid heightened NATO activities in the region, with two other US warships recorded in the area last week.

The deployment of the guided-missile destroyer was announced by the US Navy on Thursday. The mission is its first movement since it switched its homeport to a naval base in Rota, Spain.

“USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with our NATO allies & partners in the region,” the Navy said in a statement.

The warship was spotted passing through Turkey’s Dardanelles Strait to the Sea of Marmara.

The USS Arleigh Burke deployment comes shortly after another US guided-missile destroyer, the USS Porter, and an amphibious command vessel, the USS Mount Whitney, left the Black Sea. The two vessels made several port calls across the region and “operated” alongside local NATO allies.

The ramped-up NATO activities in the area have been repeatedly criticized by Moscow, which regards them as overtly hostile acts. Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the increasingly “aggressive” behavior of NATO towards Russia, noting an “unusual” amount of the bloc’s naval vessels sailing in the region.

