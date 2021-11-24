America is attempting to ‘privatize democracy,’ claims Kremlin

America’s so-called ‘Summit for Democracy’ is an attempt to draw new dividing lines and split the world into “good” and “bad” countries and impose its ideology on the rest of the planet, the Kremlin claimed on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman slammed the list of 110 countries invited by Washington to the Summit for Democracy, due to take place in December. Russia is one of the notable snubs, alongside China and Turkey.

“We fought hard in the early 1990s to reduce and remove dividing lines, but now the United States prefers to create new dividing lines and split countries into good ones, in their view, and bad ones, also in their view,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Washington is trying to impose its own system of democracy on other countries.

“They are trying to privatize the word ‘democracy,’” he continued. “Obviously, it can’t and shouldn’t be like that.”

Among the nations invited to the summit are numerous former Soviet republics, including Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and Ukraine. That is despite the fact that in Kiev, the elected opposition leader is under house arrest, while in Tbilisi, the most-prominent opposition figure, Mikhail Saakashvili, is in jail. However, Hungary, where polls predict the opposition will win next year’s presidential election, is excluded.

The summit is expected to focus on “defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights” and will be hosted on December 9–10 in the US. The announcement of participants has already caused controversy, with China voicing opposition to the inclusion of Taiwan. Officially, America supports the ‘One China’ policy, under which it recognizes Beijing but not Taipei.

